Private school sealed in Dharmapuri

Dharmapuri

21 May 2020 22:56 IST

Revenue authorities sealed a private school for violating lockdown guidelines by conducting special classes clandestinely on its campus in Gobinathampatti village on Thursday. Indian Matriculation School was caught conducting special classes for Class 10 students, who are slated to appear for the board exams, by a revenue team led by Prathap, RDO, Harur.

“We got a tip off from the locals-public yesterday that they were being compelled to send their wards to the school for coaching. There were over 200 students attending the special class today (Thursday), when we went to the school,” said Mr. Prathap.

About 50 of them were from the border villages of Naripalli that fall in Tiruvannamalai district, and were brought into the district. Asked about how they were able to cross into the border through buses, Mr. Prathap said, there were other porous borders other than the checkpost, and that it was possible for them to have crossed through one of those routes. “I have also asked the local Sub Inspector to verify the CCTV cameras to check for any lapses at the checkpost.”

Advertising

Advertising

“It was a violation to enter without e-passes, then to have students without masks or physical distancing. Further, 50 of the students were made to stay in the hostel, with three occupants in a room.”

The authorities have invoked sections under the Public Safety Act, the Epidemic Diseases Act, and also registered cases under Sections 188 and 269 of the IPC, and sections 51 of the Disaster Management Act.