Private school sealed for conducting special classes

Revenue officials on Monday sealed a private matriculation school at Tiruchengode for conducting special classes violating lockdown norms.

According to officials, following a tip-off, a team of revenue officials, led by Revenue District Officer Maniraj, inspected the premises of a private matriculation school and found that special classes were being conducted for students, who would be appearing for class 10 Board examinations next year.

Case to be registered

Mr. Maniraj said, “we got the information today morning and on investigation found the charges to be true. Twenty-three students were attending the classes and most of them are from nearby locality. We have sealed the school for violating lockdown norms and posing a risk to COVID-19 preventive measures. A case would also be registered against the school principal. Reportedly, the classes have been for a week and stern action would be taken against such violators.”

