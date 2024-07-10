Private school librarian arrested under POCSO Act in Coimbatore

The police on Wednesday arrested the librarian of a CBSE school in Coimbatore on charges of sexually assaulting at least three girl students.

The arrested has been identified as Paul Raj (34), who is a regular employee of the school located in Onapalayam.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said the librarian was arrested for offences under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, based on a complaint lodged by the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) on Wednesday. Paul Raj was remanded in judicial custody.

However, parents said that the incident was reported to the school management a week ago, but due to lack of action, they approached the District Education Officer (private school). He then launched an inquiry instead of reporting the incident to the DCPO, Pavithra Devi.

The DEO inspected the school on July 8 and is said to have informed the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and not child helpline services, or the police, as is the norm.

The DCPO said she was notified by Tuesday night and a preliminary inquiry was launched along with serving a notice to the DEO, seeking an explanation for the delay in reporting the issue. The DCPO also said that the incident was not reported immediately by the CWC.

While the management members and school principal did not respond, the DEO, Senthil Kumar, said that investigation is ongoing. “More information can be provided only after the final report is prepared,” he said. The DEO also refuted claims of not having reported the incident earlier.

