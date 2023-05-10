Private school in Uthangarai accuses politicians of loan defaults

May 10, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The correspondent of a private school in Uthangarai has lodged a police complaint accusing local politicians of loan defaults upon borrowings from the school Trust funds. Among the list of borrowers were former DMK MLA of Krishnagiri T. Senguttuvan, and former Member of Parliament E.G. Sugavanam.

Chandrasekhar, correspondent of Sri Vidya Mandir Matriculation Higher Secondary School, submitted a petition to the Superintendent of Police on Wednesday.

The petition said that Sri Vidya Mandir Trust, set up in 1987, included funds contributed by the teachers from their salaries for “welfare activities”. The annexure with the petition listed 41 names as borrowers, a majority local political functionaries, a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, and a few journalists.

Among the names of borrowers were DMK union secretaries of Uthangarai with borrowings of ₹ 42 lakh and above, Ravindran, former AIADMK district secretary, with an alleged loan amount of ₹ 65 lakh, AIADMK MLA of Bargur, AIADMK union functionaries, and panchayat presidents. The complaint alleged that interest-free loans to the tune of ₹ 5.20 crore were given to various persons as short-term lendings.

The school was in the spotlight once before in 2016, when the election flying squad found 125 grams of gold coins and cash stashed in the school. The school had claimed that the coins were gifts for teachers, who helped students secure centums in the Plus-Two examination that year.