ADVERTISEMENT

Private school in Tiruppur introduces sticker on child safety to educate students

Updated - May 31, 2024 08:41 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 03:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The awareness sticker, featuring illustration of ‘bad touch’ and the emotional or physical signs a child might exhibit as a result, can be affixed to regular stationery boxes and geometry boxes

The Hindu Bureau

A geometry box with the sticker on child safety introduced by KMC Public Senior Secondary School in Tiruppur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

KMC Public Senior Secondary School, a private educational institution in Tiruppur district, has introduced a stationery box sticker focused on child safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sticker features illustration of ‘bad touch’ and the emotional or physical signs a child might exhibit as a result.

Speaking on the initiative, the school’s Secretary-cum-Senior Principal, C. S. Manoharan, who is also the president of the Tamil Nadu CBSE Schools Management Association, said , “In today’s times, when child safety issues are on the rise, it is pertinent for schools and society to educate children on what accounts for their safety. Many a times, when training sessions are conducted for students, a lot of them do not retain information, especially younger children. With the sticker on their pencil and stationery boxes, they can be reminded of the lesson frequently.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The sticker has been designed with a bright yellow background to capture children’s attention, as many are found to be fans of Chennai Super Kings, a cricket team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It features caricatures depicting ways children may respond to ‘bad touch.’ Alongside these illustrations is a prompt encouraging them to inform a trusted person if they find themselves in such situations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The concept emerged when Prakash Vaithyanathan, a Science teacher from Chennai, sought ways to continually reinforce the crucial information so that it is more accessible and alert the children always. “It is important to simplify knowledge so children can understand it easily, which helps raise awareness,” he explained.

Mr. Pradeep also mentioned that the sticker will be released in Tamil, and he, along with the school management, has approached the State Government to support a state-wide implementation to increase awareness. Additionally, the school announced that 1,300 students from Class I to X will receive regular stationery boxes and geometry boxes with the sticker.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US