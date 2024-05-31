Private school in Tiruppur introduces sticker on child safety to educate students

KMC Public Senior Secondary School, a private educational institution in Tiruppur district, has introduced a stationery box sticker focused on child safety.

The sticker features illustration of ‘bad touch’ and the emotional or physical signs a child might exhibit as a result.

Speaking on the initiative, the school’s Secretary-cum-Senior Principal, C. S. Manoharan, who is also the president of the Tamil Nadu CBSE Schools Management Association, said , “In today’s times, when child safety issues are on the rise, it is pertinent for schools and society to educate children on what accounts for their safety. Many a times, when training sessions are conducted for students, a lot of them do not retain information, especially younger children. With the sticker on their pencil and stationery boxes, they can be reminded of the lesson frequently.”

The sticker has been designed with a bright yellow background to capture children’s attention, as many are found to be fans of Chennai Super Kings, a cricket team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It features caricatures depicting ways children may respond to ‘bad touch.’ Alongside these illustrations is a prompt encouraging them to inform a trusted person if they find themselves in such situations.

The concept emerged when Prakash Vaithyanathan, a Science teacher from Chennai, sought ways to continually reinforce the crucial information so that it is more accessible and alert the children always. “It is important to simplify knowledge so children can understand it easily, which helps raise awareness,” he explained.

Mr. Pradeep also mentioned that the sticker will be released in Tamil, and he, along with the school management, has approached the State Government to support a state-wide implementation to increase awareness. Additionally, the school announced that 1,300 students from Class I to X will receive regular stationery boxes and geometry boxes with the sticker.

