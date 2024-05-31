GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Private school in Tiruppur introduces sticker on child safety to educate students

The awareness sticker, featuring illustration of ‘bad touch’ and the emotional or physical signs a child might exhibit as a result, can be affixed to regular stationery boxes and geometry boxes

Updated - May 31, 2024 08:41 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 03:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A geometry box with the sticker on child safety introduced by KMC Public Senior Secondary School in Tiruppur.

A geometry box with the sticker on child safety introduced by KMC Public Senior Secondary School in Tiruppur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

KMC Public Senior Secondary School, a private educational institution in Tiruppur district, has introduced a stationery box sticker focused on child safety.

The sticker features illustration of ‘bad touch’ and the emotional or physical signs a child might exhibit as a result.

Speaking on the initiative, the school’s Secretary-cum-Senior Principal, C. S. Manoharan, who is also the president of the Tamil Nadu CBSE Schools Management Association, said , “In today’s times, when child safety issues are on the rise, it is pertinent for schools and society to educate children on what accounts for their safety. Many a times, when training sessions are conducted for students, a lot of them do not retain information, especially younger children. With the sticker on their pencil and stationery boxes, they can be reminded of the lesson frequently.”

The sticker has been designed with a bright yellow background to capture children’s attention, as many are found to be fans of Chennai Super Kings, a cricket team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It features caricatures depicting ways children may respond to ‘bad touch.’ Alongside these illustrations is a prompt encouraging them to inform a trusted person if they find themselves in such situations.

The concept emerged when Prakash Vaithyanathan, a Science teacher from Chennai, sought ways to continually reinforce the crucial information so that it is more accessible and alert the children always. “It is important to simplify knowledge so children can understand it easily, which helps raise awareness,” he explained.

Mr. Pradeep also mentioned that the sticker will be released in Tamil, and he, along with the school management, has approached the State Government to support a state-wide implementation to increase awareness. Additionally, the school announced that 1,300 students from Class I to X will receive regular stationery boxes and geometry boxes with the sticker.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / education / children

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.