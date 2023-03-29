Private school in Pollachi demanding fee from students admitted under RTE, allege parents

March 29, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A group of over 20 parents petitioned the School Education Department claiming that a private school in Zamin Uthukuli in Pollachi is demanding over 70 students admitted under the Right To Education Act to pay ₹15,000-₹20,000 as fee for books and uniforms.

Ashok Kumar, one the parents said, “The school is planning to shift to CBSE [Central Board of Secondary Education] from matriculation. Parents were asked by the school to submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for this. But, the administration asked them to state in the letter that the school has not forced them to admit their child and that the parents admitted them willingly after accepting the new fee structure. About 10 parents have not given the NOC letter.”

V. Kamatchi Sundaram, a parent of a Class IV student alleged, “Last year, they collected ₹6,500 as fee for books, extra-curricular classes such as dance, karate, yoga etc., and uniform including tie and belt. This year, without prior intimation, they demanded a pending fee of ₹7,000 added to last year’s bill. This year, they said parents of kindergarten kids need to pay ₹15,960 as fee, ₹18,000 for Class I-II, 19, ₹860 for Class III, ₹20,000 for VI and ₹25,000 for other classes till VIII. I own a vessel shop and cannot afford this fee for my daughter to study. I have a son studying in another private school nearby in Pollachi under RTE which charges ₹8,500-₹9,000 for the same amenities.”

District Educational Office R. Geetha, said, “Firstly, a meeting with the parents need to be held and the conclusion of the meeting must be submitted by the school trust assuring that the students under RTE will receive free education even after the matriculation is converted to CBSE. Next, the NOCs will be collected from the parents. The conversion of the school was done recently after this process. The department will make sure the children under RTE receive free education till Class VIII under the Act and that the school administration bears the cost.”

