Private school in Coimbatore asks parents to sign indemnity bond

A private school here has reportedly forced parents to sign an indemnity bond that states that the management or the teachers would not be held responsible for any loss of their property or injury to the students inside the campus.

The GRD Public School has allegedly asked parents to sign the document that reads, "I undertake and agree that neither I nor my executor or administrators or other legal heirs, representatives will make any claim against the school or any person of the school, in respect of any loss or injury to property or the person [the minor student] including a fatal injury, which the said minor may suffer while in custody of the school."

The bond also states that neither the institution nor any person nor staff will not pay compensation for the damage.

S. Arumainathan, president of Tamil Nadu Students Parents' Welfare Association told The Hindu, "there are several norms to be followed before issuing such bonds, but none seem to have been followed. This is unacceptable since private schools charge a fee for education, uniform, books, supplies and much more. They must ensure the safety of the children. The parents can file a complaint with the police or the Collector against the school stating unsatisfactory services under the Consumer Act."

He said that the State government must intervene and take action against the school.

A correspondent of a school in the city, seeking anonymity, said that the school has issued the notice in the wake of the violence in Kallakurichi where people damaged school property and that even if the parents sign the bond, the school does not withdraw the commitment of students' safety. The school has taken a precautionary measure, the correspondent said.

Repeated attempts to contact GRD Public School management went in vain.