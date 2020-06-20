Private school allegedly holds exams, inquiry on

Tiruppur Chief Education Officer (CEO) R. Ramesh inspected a private school at Chettipalayam in Tiruppur Corporation limits after allegations surfaced that the school conducted quarterly and half-yearly examinations for its Class X students on Saturday.

A television news report alleged on Saturday that the school asked its students to visit the school and submit the answer sheets and that the school made its students to allegedly retake the quarterly and half-yearly examinations from their homes in an effort to boost their marks.

Inspection

Based on the information, Mr. Ramesh and a team of officials from the Department of School Education visited the school in the afternoon.

Following the inspection, he told The Hindu the officials were unable to conclude immediately whether the school conducted the exams as no parents and students were present on the school premises.

“We have taken the progress reports and consolidated mark sheets for inquiry. The school staff will be asked to enter the marks in our presence at the Chief Educational Office from Monday,” he said.

Strict action would be taken against the school if the allegations were found true, Mr. Ramesh said.

Moreover, the Directorate of Government Examinations had clarified that all Class X students would be promoted irrespective of their marks, the CEO noted.