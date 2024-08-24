GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Private orphanage in Coimbatore sealed for permit violations

Updated - August 24, 2024 08:53 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 08:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) sealed a private orphanage operating without a permit in Ondipudur, and launched an inquiry on August 24, 2024, Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by the DCPO visited the facility, which houses 32 children under the age of 18, and discovered that the documents permitting the orphanage’s operation were missing.

“The home is registered, but a separate permit is required to rescue and provide shelter to children,” the official said.

The orphanage was also found to be in violation of other regulations, such as housing children under the age of five together with older children, and accommodating both children and senior citizens in the same building. “Separate permits are required for these operations, which the home does not have,” the official added.

While the team has yet to determine how long the orphanage has been operating, the 32 children have been relocated to nearby homes until alternative accommodations are found.

The team also stated that a police complaint will likely be launched once the inquiry ends.

