Private organisations to recruit nurses for COVID-19 treatment

COIMBATORE

26 May 2021 22:52 IST

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, Race Course and Neighbourhood Association, PSG Hospitals, and corporate companies in Coimbatore have come forward to appoint nurses on temporary basis at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and ESI Hospital here.

According to C. Balasubramanian, president of the Chamber, the plan is to appoint about 50 nurses for nearly three months at the two hospitals.

Advertising

Advertising

PSG Hospitals will provide food and accommodation to the nurses free of cost. They will be given transport, too, to the workplaces. With a surge in COVID-19 cases here, there is a need for more nurses and sanitary workers at the two hospitals. Since, appointment of nurses will have to be done by the government and that is a long process, the organisations came forward to select and recruit nurses on a temporary basis.

The plan is to get qualified nurses from other cities, too. Those interested can write to nursinghelpcbe@gmail.com or contact 98422 21400.

The Chamber and the Association also plan to appoint nearly 30 sanitary workers on a temporary basis and install mobile toilets at the two hospitals, he added.

Mr. Balasubramanian said that Vanitha Mohan, former president of the Chamber, had taken the initiative for the project and already about 25 applications were received for the nurse requirement.