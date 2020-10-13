Private livestock market held at Alagumalai

The Alagumalai Jallikattu Bulls Welfare Association organised a private market for livestock at Alagumalai here on Monday.

According the Association’s president S. Palanisamy, thousands of farmers and visitors thronged the eight-acre land where the market (sandhai) was held on Monday. “Our volunteers issued tickets for the visitors, screened them using thermal scanners and provided hand sanitisers to all. Free masks were also given to those without one as part of COVID-19 safety measures,” he said.

Around 250 head of cattle including indigenous and cross-bred breeds, over 1,000 chicken, 50 goats and sheep were traded in the market on Monday, which was held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market will be conducted at Alagumalai every Monday henceforth, he added.

While the District Administration initially denied permission to conduct the market, Revenue Department sources privy to the situation said that there were no issues concerning violation as it was held on a private land.

A report on the market would be sent to District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, following which further action could be taken, they said.