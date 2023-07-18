Private job recruitment camp in Tiruppur on July 21

July 18, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The district administration has announced the conduct of private job recruitment camp through the Department of Employment and Career Guidance Centre on the Collectorate premises on July 21.

Private sector employers will select candidates, perusing their employment registration card and personal information form.

Candidates are expected to register online their particulars and the jobs they will be applying for at the Centre beforehand. The vacancies will be filled with candidates right from just literates to post-graduates, those with ITI, Diploma and training in sewing.

Discrepancies, if any, in the particulars furnished could be rectified on the day of the recruitment. The qualification could be updated and eligible candidates could also apply for unemployment assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The employment registration of candidates taking part in the private recruitment drive will not be cancelled, District Collector T. Christuraj said in a press release. For details, contact: 0421-2999152/ 9499055944.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.