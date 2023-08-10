HamberMenu
Private job fair to be held in Dharmapuri today

August 10, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

A private job fair for recruitment to Tata Electronics, Hosur is scheduled be held at the District Industries Centre here on August 11.

The job fair being organised under the aegis of the district administration is to recruit women between 18 and 22 years of age with educational qualification of Plus Two; ITI, and diploma only. The job entails a monthly salary of ₹12,000.

Candidates may arrive at the fair with copies of the original educational documents, along with original Aadhaar card, and passport size photographs.

Women candidates are invited to participate in the camp at 10 a.m.

