ADVERTISEMENT

Private job fair scheduled

Published - September 18, 2024 10:38 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A special private employment fair is scheduled to be held here at the district Guidance Cell on Friday. According to the administration, the private job fair, will witness companies such as Vindhya E Info Media Pvt Ltd, and Prabal Motors participating in a recruitment drive. Aspirants who have cleared Class VIII, high school , graduates, ITI, Diploma, engineering graduates among others can apply.

The district administration has called upon all those seeking employment to avail the opportunity and participate in the camp. Further details may be ascertained on 04343-291983.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US