GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Private job fair scheduled

Published - September 18, 2024 10:38 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A special private employment fair is scheduled to be held here at the district Guidance Cell on Friday. According to the administration, the private job fair, will witness companies such as Vindhya E Info Media Pvt Ltd, and Prabal Motors participating in a recruitment drive. Aspirants who have cleared Class VIII, high school , graduates, ITI, Diploma, engineering graduates among others can apply.

The district administration has called upon all those seeking employment to avail the opportunity and participate in the camp. Further details may be ascertained on 04343-291983.

Published - September 18, 2024 10:38 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.