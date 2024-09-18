Private job fair scheduled

A special private employment fair is scheduled to be held here at the district Guidance Cell on Friday. According to the administration, the private job fair, will witness companies such as Vindhya E Info Media Pvt Ltd, and Prabal Motors participating in a recruitment drive. Aspirants who have cleared Class VIII, high school , graduates, ITI, Diploma, engineering graduates among others can apply.

The district administration has called upon all those seeking employment to avail the opportunity and participate in the camp. Further details may be ascertained on 04343-291983.