Private job fair in Salem on May 6

A private job fair would be held in Salem on Friday, May 6.

According to a release, the job fair would be conducted at District Employment and Career Guidance Centrei at Gorimedu. Candidates with any education qualification may attend the fair.

Reputed private firms across sectors, including manufacturing, banking, health, construction and various others are expected to take part in the event. The session would be held between 10 a.m and 1 p.m.

Interested candidates and companies may register in website www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in. For further details, the public may contact in email jobfairmccsalem@gmail.com or in phone number 0427 – 2401750.