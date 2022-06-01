Private job fair in Salem on June 10

A private job fair will be conducted at the Government Arts and Science College in Edappadi on June 10. According to a release from Collector S. Karmegam, candidates with any educational qualifications may attend the job fair. Private firms across sectors like Information Technology, construction, insurance, banking, health and education are taking part in the event to be held between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Interested candidates and companies may register on the website www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in. For details, contact jobfairmccsalem@gmail.com or 0427-2401750, the release adds.