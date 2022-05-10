Private job fair in Namakkal on May 13
A private job fair will be conducted in Namakkal on May 13.
In a release, District Collector Shreya P.Singh said the job fair would be conducted at the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre here. Recruitment would be for the posts of manager, accountant, marketing executive, area manager among others. Candidates with any educational qualification may apply.
