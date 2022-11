November 23, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

A private job fair will be held here at the district employment office on November 25. The job fair will witness participation of various private companies. School passouts, diploma holders and graduates are called upon to participate in the employment fair. The job fair is being organised on 2 nd and 4 th Fridays of the month under the aegis of the district administration.