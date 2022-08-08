Coimbatore

Private job fair in Coimbatore on August 12

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE August 08, 2022 20:10 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 20:10 IST

A special employment and counselling fair for those seeking jobs in the private sector will be organised at the District Employment Office at 10 a.m. on August 12. According to a release, applicants who have completed Class X, Class XII, graduation, industrial training, diploma, or engineering degree can attend the fair with their profile and copies of educational certificates and there is no age limit. Many leading private companies will participate in the fair and selected candidates will get offer letters on the spot.

Entry is free and interested persons can register at www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in and www.ncs.gov.in.

