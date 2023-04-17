ADVERTISEMENT

Private job fair in Coimbatore on April 21

April 17, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The District Employment and Career Guidance Centre will hold a ‘Special Private Sector Employment Camp’ on April 21 from 10 a.m. on the District Employment Office premises, according to a release.

All applicants who have completed Class X, XII, graduation, ITI or diploma can attend the camp with their curriculum vitae and copies of educational certificates. There is no age limit and entry is free.

Many leading private companies are expected to be a part of this camp for various vacancies. The selected candidates will be given the appointment order immediately.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Private companies and job applicants who wish to attend the camp can register at www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in and www.ncs.gov.in.

EOM

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US