Private job fair in Coimbatore on April 21

April 17, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The District Employment and Career Guidance Centre will hold a ‘Special Private Sector Employment Camp’ on April 21 from 10 a.m. on the District Employment Office premises, according to a release.

All applicants who have completed Class X, XII, graduation, ITI or diploma can attend the camp with their curriculum vitae and copies of educational certificates. There is no age limit and entry is free.

Many leading private companies are expected to be a part of this camp for various vacancies. The selected candidates will be given the appointment order immediately.

Private companies and job applicants who wish to attend the camp can register at www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in and www.ncs.gov.in.

