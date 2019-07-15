Private initiatives attempt to encourage reading

At a time when private lending libraries witness a decline in patronage, some private initiatives encourage reading among the public in the city. One of the initiatives, Siruvani Readers Centre (SRC) has seen its subscribers more than double in two years. According to its co-ordinator G.R. Prakash, the number of subscribers increased to 320 in 2018-2019 from 146 in its initial year of 2017-2018.

The initiative sends one Tamil book per month to its subscribers, who are present across the country, Mr. Prakash said. The books are chosen by a team of five members, which includes Nanjil Nadan, a Tamil author who won the Sahitya Akademi award in 2010.

“It is only in Tamil where the reading has declined,” Mr. Prakash said when asked why the initiative offers only Tamil books. SRC aspires to revive the reading culture for quality Tamil literature and the initiative is completely apolitical, Mr. Prakash claimed.

Arivukeni, another reading initiative, aims at promoting the culture of reading among school and college students for the past five years. “It has met with good response,” C.R. Elangovan, the initiative's co-ordinator, said.

The initiative conducts storytelling and quiz competitions based on Tamil literature in schools and colleges. Members of Arivukeni even attempted to conduct an elocution competition in a college based on critical analysis of Tamil short stories, Mr. Elangovan said. He admitted that the habit of reading has declined, owing to workload on the students, parents and teachers. Yet, he is hopeful that the next generation will witness an increase in reading. “It is up to us to reach out to [the students],” he said.