Private hostel fined

The Revenue Department levied a fine on a private men’s hostel in Madukkarai in Coimbatore district on Thursday on charges of violating COVID-19 safety protocols.

According to Madukkarai tahsildar A. Nagarajan, the management of the men’s hostel at Seerapalayam was fined ₹10,000 and strict warning was issued. Those staying at the hostel allegedly threw used masks on the road, which could lead to further spread of COVID-19, he said. Following a complaint from the residents to Collector G.S. Sameeran, the Seerapalayam village administrative officer inspected the hostel and levied the fine, Mr. Nagarajan said.

Other private hostels in the locality would be inspected on Friday, he added.