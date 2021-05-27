Private hospitals warned against levying excess charge under CM insurance scheme

The district administration has asked people to lodge complaints with the phone numbers if private hospitals refuse to treat COVID-19 patients under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme or demand additional charges than fixed by the State government.

In a release, Collector C. Kathiravan said that the government had allowed private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients and also fixed charges for various treatments. Patients can seek admissions in those hospitals with the identity card provided under the insurance scheme. If they have lost their identity card, they can seek the help of the insurance coordinator in each hospital or contact the District Insurance Project Officer control room at 1077. The release said that charges for medicines such as Remdesivir, Tocilizumab and Itolizumab and for various tests such as D-Dimer, IL6, LDH and Procalcitonin are covered under the medical insurance scheme and the insurance company pays it directly to the hospitals concerned.

Persons undergoing treatment under the CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme need not pay any charges for the general beds while charges could be collected by hospitals for using rooms or for other facilities. Complaints can be lodged with numbers 1800 425 3993 and 104 or at www.cmchistn.com, the release added.