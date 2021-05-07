Private hospitals roped in to treat COVID-19 patients in Krishnagiri

The district administration has roped in private hospitals to increase the bed strength to treat COVID-19 patients, as there is a surge in cases in need of secondary and tertiary care.

Joint Director of Health P. Paramasivan told The Hindu on Thursday that the government tertiary care facilities were completely full, while the secondary care was filled with patients in semi-critical condition.

“A number of cases with false negative reports, admitted to hospitals with breathing difficulty, later revealed COVID-19 infection during scan.” In its wake, the administration needs more beds to offload the number of cases from the government hospitals.

He said the administration was expected to add additional 100 beds to St. Peter’s Hospital in Krishnagiri town to take off the load from the government hospital. “We are talking to private hospitals in Hosur to increase the number of beds for tertiary care,” the Joint Director said.

On Friday, the district administration released a list of private hospitals in the district with their total beds and the vacant beds for public reference. However, these are figures as on Friday, and the status of availability was bound to vary.

As per the list, St. Peter’s Medical College Hospital, Krishnagiri, has 99 out of 99 COVID-19 beds vacant; Sree Arunachala Hospital has 19 out of 50 beds vacant; TCR Multispeciality Hospital has 30 out of 50 beds vacant; Janani Hospital, Hosur, has 15 out 35 beds vacant; ARK hospital, Krishnagiri, has nine out of 20 beds vacant; Ashoka Hospital, Denkanikottai, has 3 out of 25 beds vacant; MGM Hospital, Krishnagiri, has 21 out of 45 beds vacant; Janaraksha hospital, Hosur, has one out of 15 beds vacant; SBS Hospital, Krishnagiri, has nine out of 27 beds vacant; Nathan’s Speciality Hospital has eight out of 30 beds vacant; Gunam Hospital, Hosur, has three out of 50 beds vacant; Vijay Sai Healthcare Private Limited, Hosur, has 10 out of 60 beds vacant, and Sri Chandrashekhara Hospital has eight out of 90 beds vacant.

The status of vacancies in government hospitals are as follows: ESI Hospital, Hosur, has seven out of 30 beds vacant; Bargur Government Hospital (GH) has 40 out of 40 beds vacant; Denkanikottai GH has 37 out of 57 beds vacant; Hosur GH has 24 out of 140 beds vacant; Mathur GH has 30 beds vacant; Pochampalli GH has 37 out of 37 beds vacant; Uthangarai GH has 50 out of 50 beds vacant; KMCH has 18 out of 240 beds vacant.