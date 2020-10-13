Private hospitals, labs should support government’s efforts in containing COVID-19: Velumani

Coimbatore

13 October 2020 00:04 IST

Laboratories told to alert the administration about persons testing positive

Private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients and laboratories testing samples should support the State Government’s efforts in containing the infection spread, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani said here on Monday.

A release quoting from his speech at a review meeting he held at the Coimbatore Collectorate said he wanted the private hospitals to provide quality care to COVID-19 patients at the fee fixed by the Government.

As for laboratories authorised to test samples, he said they should do the tests at the rate fixed by the government and also report the results without delay.

If a person turned positive, the laboratories should report it to the administration and also ensure that the patient reached a hospital.

The district administration lifted 7,000 samples a day and this had helped contain the COVID-19 spread. The fever clinics and the door-to-door survey to identify persons with symptoms also helped in checking the spread.

Thus far, the administration had conducted 13,747 fever clinics and screened 15.36 lakh persons.

Of the 4.40 lakh samples lifted to check for COVID-19, 37,117 had tested positive. And, of these cases, 31,709 persons had returned home after treatment, the release said.

The Minister urged the officials concerned to be prepared for the north-east Monsoon by taking steps to mitigate the impact of floods, inundation and spread of water-borne diseases. And, if they conducted disaster management drill, he wanted the officials to ensure adherence to the physical distancing norm.

The release said the Minister asked the Coimbatore Corporation officials to keep ready motors to flush out water from underpasses and low-lying areas.

Collector K. Rajamani, Inspector General of Police, West Zone, K. Periaiah, City Police Commissioner Sumit Saran, Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian and other senior officials participated.