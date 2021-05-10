Private hospitals asked to audit use of oxygen

Krishnagiri Collector holds meeting with private hospital doctors

The district administration has urged the private hospitals to use oxygen only in cases warranted medically and to audit the use of oxygen.

In a consultative meeting with the doctors of private hospitals, District Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy asked them to share the burden and responsibility in treating the public during the pandemic. The hospitals were urged to contact the district control room in the event of oxygen shortage.

Addressing complaints of hospitals turning away patients citing shortage of beds, Dr. Reddy urged the private hospitals to ensure the status of beds and possibility of creating beds before turning away patients to other hospitals. The administration would assist private hospitals in securing medicines in shortage and similarly, transport of essential medical supplies would be facilitated by the officials, he said.

For those COVID- 19 patients undergoing dialysis, one bed has been allocated at the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital and two beds at the Sri Chandrashekhara hospital, Hosur.