Coimbatore

Private hospital staff in Erode stage sit-in-protest urging to protect their livelihood

Staff of Sudha Hospitals staging a protest in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN
Staff Reporter ERODE August 05, 2022 21:12 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 21:12 IST

Stating that their livelihood would be affected if the scan centre at Sudha Hospitals in the city was closed, over 100 hospital staff, including doctors, staged a sit-in protest outside the hospital on Perundurai Road on Friday evening.

The Health Department had ordered closure of scan centres in four hospitals in a case related to illegal oocyte sale in Erode, Perundurai, Salem and Hosur.

On July 15, a team led by R. Premakumari, Joint Director of Health Services, Erode district, sealed the scan centre at the hospital. However, the hospital management moved the Madras High Court that quashed the department’s order after which the seal was removed.

The State government filed an appeal before the bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy against the order. On Friday, the judges quashed the order issued to remove the seal.

