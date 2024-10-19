ADVERTISEMENT

Private hospital performs over 500 robotic cardiac surgeries

Published - October 19, 2024 07:45 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Hospitals has successfully performed over 500 robotic-assisted cardiac surgeries and offers Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) to treat severe aortic stenosis (AS). These minimally invasive procedures aim to enhance patient outcomes by improving survival rates and reducing complications associated with heart conditions.

Addressing mediapersons in Coimbatore on Saturday, cardiologist G. Sengottuvelu said, “Severe aortic stenosis can significantly limit patients’ daily activities and overall quality of life. Our tailored approach offers a less invasive option that greatly improves outcomes. Timely intervention is essential, as untreated AS can lead to serious and life-threatening complications. It is vital for patients and caregivers to recognize symptoms early, enabling prompt diagnosis and treatment.”

Cardiac surgeon M.M. Yusuf said, “Robotic cardiac surgery allows for faster recovery, less pain, and fewer complications compared to traditional open-heart surgery. Patients can typically return to their daily routines in just two weeks, unlike the months required for conventional procedures. This technique minimizes scarring and trauma to surrounding tissues, leading to a lower risk of infection and quicker rehabilitation. Younger patients, in particular, benefit from this advanced approach, enabling them to resume their normal lives with minimal disruption.”

The TAVI procedures performed at the hospital utilise India-made valves, ensuring that patients receive affordable care. Robotic surgeries offered include coronary artery bypass graft (CABG), valve repair or replacement, atrial septal defect repair, and cardiac tumour excision.

