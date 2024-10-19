GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Private hospital performs over 500 robotic cardiac surgeries

Published - October 19, 2024 07:45 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Hospitals has successfully performed over 500 robotic-assisted cardiac surgeries and offers Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) to treat severe aortic stenosis (AS). These minimally invasive procedures aim to enhance patient outcomes by improving survival rates and reducing complications associated with heart conditions.

Addressing mediapersons in Coimbatore on Saturday, cardiologist G. Sengottuvelu said, “Severe aortic stenosis can significantly limit patients’ daily activities and overall quality of life. Our tailored approach offers a less invasive option that greatly improves outcomes. Timely intervention is essential, as untreated AS can lead to serious and life-threatening complications. It is vital for patients and caregivers to recognize symptoms early, enabling prompt diagnosis and treatment.”

Cardiac surgeon M.M. Yusuf said, “Robotic cardiac surgery allows for faster recovery, less pain, and fewer complications compared to traditional open-heart surgery. Patients can typically return to their daily routines in just two weeks, unlike the months required for conventional procedures. This technique minimizes scarring and trauma to surrounding tissues, leading to a lower risk of infection and quicker rehabilitation. Younger patients, in particular, benefit from this advanced approach, enabling them to resume their normal lives with minimal disruption.”

The TAVI procedures performed at the hospital utilise India-made valves, ensuring that patients receive affordable care. Robotic surgeries offered include coronary artery bypass graft (CABG), valve repair or replacement, atrial septal defect repair, and cardiac tumour excision.

Published - October 19, 2024 07:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.