Private hospital nurse stabbed to death by estranged husband in Coimbatore

A nurse working in a private hospital in Coimbatore was stabbed to death by her estranged husband on the premises of the hospital on Monday. The daylight murder left the staff, patients and visitors of the hospital in shock.

The police said that V. Nancy (32), a resident of Sivananda Colony who worked as a staff nurse at GKNM Hospital, was murdered by her husband A. Vinoth (37) of Arumugagounder street in Rathinapuri.

According to the police, the couple broke up around two years ago due to difference of opinion and were living separately. Their daughter was under the care of Vinoth, a medical representative.

Nancy went to the hospital for duty on Monday morning and Vinoth visited her late-afternoon. Vinoth had a heated argument with Nancy, accusing her of having an affair with another person, the police said. As people started noticing, Nancy asked Vinoth to leave the hospital premises. However, the man took out a knife that he had brought and stabbed Nancy. She died of the fatal stabs, said the police.

The hospital’s security guards secured Vinoth and handed him over to the police.

The man suffered cuts on his hands and was given first-aid at the hospital. The police arrested him for the murder.