Private hospital in Coimbatore installs AI mechanism to enhance early detection of gastrointestinal cancer

GEM Hospital, Coimbatore in collaboration with FUJIFILM India, announced the installation of Tamil Nadu’s first-ever, state-of-the-art CAD EYE Artificial Intelligence (AI) system, a ground-breaking technology designed to enhance the early detection of gastrointestinal (GI) cancers.

This system was launched by Dr. C. Palanivelu, Chairman, GEM Hospital in the presence of Dr. P. Praveen Raj, Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Parthasarathy, Chief Operating Officer, and marks a significant milestone in Coimbatore’s healthcare landscape.

The past decade has seen an increasing prevalence of stomach cancer, with India showing a higher rate than other countries. This makes early detection crucial to combating the disease. Dr. Palanivelu told the media on Thursday that with the help of the CAD EYE AI system, the burden of GI cancers can be significantly reduced.

