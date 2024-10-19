ADVERTISEMENT

Private hospital in Coimbatore gets Joint Commission International accreditation

Published - October 19, 2024 07:40 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Royal Care Super Speciality Hospital in Coimbatore has been accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI). It is reportedly the first hospital in Tamil Nadu, outside of Chennai, to receive the Gold Standard of approval.

ADVERTISEMENT

JCI accreditation is awarded to healthcare organisations that meet rigorous international standards for patient safety and quality of care. This recognition ensures that hospitals provide high-quality services, enhancing patient confidence in their healthcare.

For patients, JCI accreditation means access to quality healthcare services and increased trust in the care they receive. For medical professionals, it reflects a commitment to improving patient care.

K. Madeswaran, Chairman and Managing Director, said that this accreditation highlights Royal Care’s focus on patient-centered care and improving clinical outcomes. It aligns with the hospital’s goal of providing high-quality healthcare while keeping up with advancements in medical science.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US