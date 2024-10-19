GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Private hospital in Coimbatore gets Joint Commission International accreditation

Published - October 19, 2024 07:40 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Royal Care Super Speciality Hospital in Coimbatore has been accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI). It is reportedly the first hospital in Tamil Nadu, outside of Chennai, to receive the Gold Standard of approval.

JCI accreditation is awarded to healthcare organisations that meet rigorous international standards for patient safety and quality of care. This recognition ensures that hospitals provide high-quality services, enhancing patient confidence in their healthcare.

For patients, JCI accreditation means access to quality healthcare services and increased trust in the care they receive. For medical professionals, it reflects a commitment to improving patient care.

K. Madeswaran, Chairman and Managing Director, said that this accreditation highlights Royal Care’s focus on patient-centered care and improving clinical outcomes. It aligns with the hospital’s goal of providing high-quality healthcare while keeping up with advancements in medical science.

