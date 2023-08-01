Private Hospital in Coimbatore directed to pay ₹5 lakh compensation for giving wrong test report

August 01, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - Salem

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) on Tuesday directed a private hospital in Coimbatore to pay ₹5 lakh in compensation for giving wrong HIV-AIDS test report to a patient.

In december 2017, P. Krishnasamy (71) of Peelamedu in Coimbatore went to a private hospital on Sathyamangalam Road for an eye test. The hospital asked him to take a blood test, and in the test, they said he tested positive for HIV/AIDS. Shocked by this, Mr. Krishnasamy tested his blood at the Coimbatore Government Hospital and in another private hospital, and the result was negative for HIV/AIDS.

Following this, in 2018, Mr. Krishnasamy approached Coimbatore DCDRC, and his case was transferred to Namakkal DCDRC in July 2022 for a speedy trial. On Tuesday, the Namakkal DCDRC directed the private hospital to pay ₹5 lakh in compensation within four weeks for the negligence in services.

Likewise, a private insurance company was directed to pay compensation to S. Rajamani of Tiruchengode in Namakkal district. Rajamani owns a mini truck. In July 2020, Rajamani’s husband Senthilkumar was going to Tiruchengode in the truck. While reaching Malarkuttai, the mini truck collided with a two-wheeler. While Rajamani approached the private insurance to claim repair charges, the insurance company claimed that at the time of the accident, three persons travelled in the truck instead of the permitted two and denied the claims.

Following this, Ms. Rajamani approached Namakkal DCDRC, and on Tuesday, DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj, in his order, said the insurance company failed to prove that three persons travelled in the mini truck. So the insurance company should pay ₹3 lakh (repair charges with interest) and ₹1 lakh as compensation for causing mental agony. The Commissioner directed that the compensation be paid within four weeks.

