Private firms, NGOs join hands to give govt. schools in Coimbatore district a boost

November 19, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

Increasing number of government and Corporation school in Coimbatore district are receiving support from private companies and voluntary organisations for better infrastructure facilities and teaching aids.

There are totally 1,209 government schools in the district. Under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) module, private companies extended ₹4.32 crore worth support to 135 government schools during the academic year 2021-22 to construct toilets, libraries, computer labs, drinking water facilities, develop gardens, conduct special and defence classes, and computers. Further, over 200 government and Corporation schools have been adopted so far, according to data shared by the School Education Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Official sources in the department said that CSR activities are under way in many schools at S.S Kulam and Madukkarai currently. Companies assess the schools near their manufacturing unit and sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department under Government Order 211 for adoption, after checking what resources the institution needs, they said.

Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC) and Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) adopted and remodelled recently the Panchayat Union Middle School in Keeranatham in the district for ₹70 lakh. CRI Pumps adopted 15 schools at Kovilpatti, Idigarai and Saravanampatti, said the firm’s CSR Head S. Raja.

Many initiatives were started — ‘Honest Store’ in the Panchayat elementary school in Idigarai where kids can pick up items they need and drop an amount for each item in a box, smart classes with projectors, NEET and JEE coaching, biofuel kits etc., Mr. Raja said. “We renewed the five-year contract with the corporation schools in 2021 and the government school contract stands till 2024. The Company’s sustainability compound unit monitors the schools regularly to ensure the infrastructure and staff are sufficient,” he added.

Trending

Chandrans Yuva Foundation chairman S. Sasikala said they provided books, bags, sanitary pads incinerators to about 25 corporation schools in the city and set up libraries in two schools. “We will soon start kitchen gardens in all these corporation schools so they can grow veggies for the breakfast and noon-meal schemes. Students will be formed into groups and take turns to tend this garden as a lesson in sustainability,” she said.

Coimbatore City Round Table 31, Coimbatore City Ladies Circle 16 and Revathi Equipment recently inaugurated a two-classroom block at Malumichampatti Higher Secondary School to benefit 100 children.