Private firm to remove invasive weeds from Panamarathupatti Lake in Salem

₹

Salem The Salem Corporation has awarded the contract to a private company to remove prosopis juliflora, which almost covered the whole Panamarathupatti Lake.

The lake, which spreads over 2,137 acres, was the main water source for the Corporation once. The lake was built by the British government in 1911 at a cost of ₹ 9.68 lakh to provide water for farming and also drinking water for the residents and villages in nearby localities. Due to encroachment, the inflow into the lake stopped resulting in prosopis juliflora covering the whole lake.

. Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, who visited the lake recently, said the lake would be renovated at a cost of ₹98 crore. The Corporation officials said the lake bund would be strengthened and provide drinking water to villages in the locality and also to urban areas.

Corporation Commissioner T.Christuraj told The Hindu that the private company would pay ₹1.84 crore to the Corporation. The firm would remove the prosopis-juliflora and sell it.

“We have given 90 days time to the firm to remove it, “ Mr. Christuraj added.