Private firm sealed for violation

A private firm near Shoolagiri was sealed by the authorities for surreptitiously operating during lockdown.

On a tip-off, officials led by Hosur tahsildar Venkatesan and the town police raided the premises of M.T.Pabe, a spare-parts manufacturing unit, located along Hosur-Rayakottai road and found industrial activity under way.

The officials found that over 20 workers including five migrant workers from North India were working without masks and physical distancing. In addition, an employee, who had returned from Vellore last week, was also working there, ignoring the quarantine advisories for other district migrants. Following this, the authorities sealed the unit.