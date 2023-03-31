Private firm employee duped of ₹ 4.8 lakh in online fraud in Coimbatore

March 31, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

An employee of a private firm was cheated of ₹ 4.8 lakh by an unknown person who contacted him in the guise of his company’s chief executive officer (CEO).

Raphael M.J., a resident of Kathiravan Garden at Singanallur, lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police, Coimbatore city, stating that an unidentified person duped him of the amount.

According to the complainant, he received an email on March 14 in the name of the CEO of his company, requesting him to make an urgent transaction of ₹ 5 lakh. The mail said that the CEO was rushing to attend a meeting and asked not to disturb him with calls. The mail shared an account number to which the cash had to be transferred.

Believing that the mail was sent by his real CEO, the complainant transferred ₹ 4.8 lakh to the account number given. The complaint subsequently came to know that he was defrauded and the person who sent the mail was not his real CEO.

The cybercrime police on Thursday registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and 66 D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act. A team led by Inspector P.A. Arun was in the efforts to trace the conman.

The cybercrime police have appealed to the public not to fall for similar modus operandi used by fraudsters.