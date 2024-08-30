Private consultancy engaged by Coimbatore Corporation submits interim report on city’s stormwater drainage system

The private consultancy engaged by the Coimbatore Corporation to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the city’s stormwater drainage system, has submitted an interim report covering all five zones in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pune-based Suncon Engineers Pvt. Ltd., which began survey work in May 2023, has planned to finalise the DPR within a month. The project will review ongoing and proposed projects, assess current drainage systems, and develop solutions for deficiencies in both expanded and existing areas.

The survey identified low-lying flood points across each zone: Central Zone - 43, West Zone - 183, East Zone - 124, North Zone - 51, with numbers for the South Zone still being finalised due to ongoing assessments. These flood points were identified with the involvement of councillors and civic body engineers, who also determined the apparent causes of flooding.

ADVERTISEMENT

The interim report highlights several key issues with the city’s drainage system such as blocked inlet pipes at lakes that obstruct water flow, drains clogged with silt and garbage, and lack of proper drains in some areas. Insufficient connectivity to primary drains, inadequate slopes, blocked cross drainage openings, undersized drains, and poor maintenance of primary drains further contribute to inefficiency and increased flood risk.

“We are designing new stormwater drains so that the existing drainage system and the proposed upgrades integrate seamlessly, and ensure efficient operation,” said an engineering official from Suncon.

“Once the DPR is submitted, the Corporation Commissioner, along with the engineering officials, will review it and determine the further course of action,” said an engineering official from the civic body.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.