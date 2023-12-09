HamberMenu
Private companies provide employment to 12,330 candidates in Tiruppur through job melas

December 09, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Employment and Training has, so far, facilitated placement of 12,330 candidates in private companies through the job melas conducted across Tiruppur district since February.

The job melas were conducted twice in Dharapuram and one each at Avinashi, Kangeyam and Tiruppur by the department with support of the district administration and Mahalir Thittam department.

At the job mela conducted on Saturday at the Collectorate, as part of the Kalaignar centenary celebration, over 150 private companies screened candidates with qualifications right from SSLC onwards. The candidates were assessed by the companies for their suitability for driving, computer operation, tailoring and other jobs, through interviews.

The participants were also encouraged to register with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation for enhancing their employability.

Ministers M.P. Saminathan and N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj handed over appointment orders to a few candidates in the presence of District Collector T. Christuraj and Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar.

Also, 12 beneficiaries of self-employment scheme of Tamilnadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation were provided with vehicles, garments, and milch cows, valued at close to ₹1.36 crore.

