Private colleges urge CM to permit them collect fee

To pay salary to teaching and non-teaching staff

Private, self-financing colleges have appealed to the Chief Minister to permit them to collect fee for the current and ensuing academic years.

In a letter addressed to Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the Association of Self-Financing, Arts, Science and Management Colleges of Tamil Nadu said through orders issued during the COVID-19 lockdown period, the State government had asked the college managements to not reopen the institutions until further order, not collect fee from the current and ensuing academic years but continue conducting online classes.

Its members being self-financing colleges did not get any financial aid from the government and were completely dependent on fee from students to run the show. Given the order staying the collection of fee, the managements were under financial strain to pay salary to their teaching and non-teaching staff

If the teaching staff were to continue to conducting online classes they and the managements would have to make adequate arrangements and preparations and those would get affected without the managements collecting fee. Therefore, the State government should remove the ban on collecting fee, the Association said in the letter.