Private colleges demand representation in BU Syndicate

COIMBATORE

24 December 2020 00:08 IST

The Association of Self-financing Arts, Science and Management Colleges of Tamil Nadu has urged the Bharathiar University to increase the Syndicate strength by accommodating more secretaries.

In a representation, submitted a few days ago to Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj, the association said at the time of enactment of the Bharathiar University Act in 1981 there was a balanced representation of University and affiliated colleges.

Then there were only 22 colleges and 10 departments in the university. With the passage of time as the number of university departments increased, the number of university representatives increased in the Syndicate in keeping with the norm that there shall be a representative in the Syndicate for every 10 heads of department.

But when it came to affiliated self-financing colleges neither the university nor the State Government followed a similar yardstick. And, the number of representatives from affiliated colleges remained static at two for principal and two for teachers from affiliated colleges.

At present, there were 99 self-financing colleges, their faculty strength was around 15,000 and students nearly two lakh.

The association further said that to date the secretaries of the self-financing colleges did not have any representation in the Syndicate. When it moved the Madras High Court seeking better representation in the Syndicate, the court observed that in all fairness, Syndicate must be a miniature of all stakeholders and that when the number of self-financing colleges had increased so should their representation.

In keeping with the court’s observation, the university should take steps to have one secretary in the Syndicate for every 10 self-financing colleges, which would be on a par with the representation provided to university heads of department, the association said and reminded the Vice-Chancellor that it had been a year since the court made the observation.