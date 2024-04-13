Private college principal in Coimbatore denies non-cooperation in harassment case re-investigation

April 13, 2024 04:35 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Principal K. Singaravelu of CBM College in Coimbatore refuted allegations of misconduct in response to claims that he had refused to acknowledge important documents related to the college’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

He highlighted procedural discrepancies in the scheduling of meeting and the dissemination of official communications.

The controversy arose when R. Devi, Associate Professor of Chemistry, along with others, purportedly arrived at the principal’s office with meeting details and requests for documents related to the ICC.

The principal contends that he merely sought clarification on the meeting agenda and sought the appropriate papers before proceeding. He clarified that he asked for the “ICC File” and sought details about the discussion topic, following standard procedure.

Further, the principal expressed concern over the breach of established office procedures, alleging that the manner in which the meeting was conducted deviated from standard protocol.

“It is important to maintain neutrality and transparency in such matters, especially given the sensitive nature of the ICC’s responsibilities. Circulars for meetings should be sent through the college principal, but the procedure was not followed in this instance,” Mr. Singaravelu said.

The principal also responded saying that he sought clarification from the relevant authority, Joint Regional Directorate of Collegiate Education, regarding proper procedures for conducting the meeting.

In response, ICC convenor Dr. Devi, said, “We hired a lawyer to ensure that everything is done as per procedure. There has been no violation by the committee. Further, if at all the directorate was informed by the principal, we are ready to answer.”

Officials at the directorate were unavailable for a comment when contacted by The Hindu.