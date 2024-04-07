GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Private college principal accused of obstructing evidence in sexual harassment case

April 07, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The internal complaints committee (ICC) at a private college in Coimbatore has lodged a complaint with the district Social Welfare Department, alleging that the college principal obstructed evidence during the re-investigation of a sexual harassment case.

In the complaint, ICC head R. Selvi, accused the principal, of refusing to hand over essential files committee to look into the details.

The allegations stem from a sexual harassment case from 2020, involving an associate professor at the College. Despite a confession letter submitted by him, the case remains unresolved due to the principal’s alleged interference. Ms. Selvi accused in her complaint that the principal was protecting the accused from disciplinary action.

The situation escalated when the principal permitted discussions of the case during staff meetings, prompting objections from the affected party, a female professor.

In response to the complaint, an official of the Social Welfare Department said, “We have received the complaint and will be looking into it soon. Since this is an old case, it will require time.”

