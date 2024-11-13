Private college lecturer arrested for sexual assault on job aspirant in Coimbatore

The police have arrested a private college lecturer on charges of sexually assaulting a 25-year-old woman at his residence in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

P. Sivaprakasam, 45, a resident of Nehru Street at Murugan Nagar, near Kalveerampalayam in the city, was arrested for offences under Sections 64 (1) (punishment for rape) and 62 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He was teaching at a private engineering college near Thondamuthur.

The police said the complainant, who is from Tiruppur, was looking for a job. After coming to know Sivaprakasam through a friend, the woman reportedly sought his assistance in securing the job of a lab assistant at a private college in Coimbatore.

According to the police, the accused collected certificates proving educational qualifications of the complainant over WhatsApp and allegedly asked her to visit him on Tuesday.

The complainant visited the accused at his residence in Coimbatore on Tuesday afternoon when he was alone. The accused allegedly assaulted the woman sexually, following which she took shelter in a rest room and locked herself inside, the police said.

The woman informed the matter to her friend over the phone from the restroom and shared her location over WhatsApp. After being alerted by the friend, the Vadavalli police rushed to the house and rescued her. Sivaprakasam was handed over to the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore west, where the woman lodged a complaint.

Sivaprakasam was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.