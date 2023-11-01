HamberMenu
Private college auditorium near Coimbatore catches fire

November 01, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A fire was reported in the auditorium of a private college near Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The Fire and Rescue Services said that a possible electrical short circuit led to the fire in an auditorium on Jansons Institute of Technology campus at Karumathampatti on Wednesday afternoon.

The Sulur fire station received a call at 3 p.m. and a unit rushed to the college. One unit each from Coimbatore south and north fire stations were also sent to the spot. The fire was extinguished by 5 p.m., said M. Ragunathan, station officer, Sulur fire station.

He added that the auditorium was closed when it caught fire, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit in the false ceiling. The false ceiling, chairs and several other objects were damaged in the fire.

