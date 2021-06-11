Coimbatore

Private clinic temporarily sealed in Tiruppur

The Health Department officials on Friday ordered the temporary sealing of a private clinic in Tiruppur that allegedly treated COVID-19 patients without obtaining permission from the district administration.

The Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, Tiruppur district, T.K. Baghyalakshmi said in the order that Thanjai Clinic located in Gandhi Nagar on Samundipuram Main Road was ordered to be sealed temporarily following an inspection on Friday by a team of officials from the Health Department, Revenue Department and Tiruppur City Police.

The inspection was conducted based on information received from the city police that the clinic had been illegally treating COVID-19 patients, the order said.

Dr. Baghyalakshmi said that the clinic did not have any in-patients at the time of sealing. Further investigations are on.


